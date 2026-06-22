Bring Me the Horizon teases upcoming 'Dehumanized' single with bloody video

Bring Me the Horizon attends The BRIT Awards 2025 at the InterContinental London - The O2 on March 01, 2025 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Bring Me the Horizon has announced the release of a new single called "Dehumanized."

The track will be accompanied by a video, which, judging by its teaser, may not be a particularly pleasant watch. The clip begins with a close-up of an eyeball dripping blood, then cuts to various images that look like they were cut straight from the Saw movies.

You do have a couple days to prepare yourself, as "Dehumanized" is set to premiere on Thursday.

"Dehumanized" will appear on the upcoming Count Your Blessings | Repented release, a rerecorded version of Bring Me the Horizon's 2006 debut album, Count Your Blessings. The record is due out July 10.

Bring Me the Horizon will be performing Count Your Blessings in full at the Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama, in October.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.