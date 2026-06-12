Bring Me the Horizon releases new version of 'Black & Blue' off rerecorded ﻿'Count Your Blessings'﻿ album

'Count Your Blessings | Repented' album artwork. (Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited)
By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon has released a new version of "Black & Blue," a song off the band's 2006 debut album, Count Your Blessings.

The updated track is included on the upcoming rerecorded version of Count Your Blessings. It finds frontman Oli Sykes returning to the screaming vocals from Bring Me the Horizon's early deathcore sound.

The rerecorded Count Your Blessings, dubbed Count Your Blessings | Repented, is due out July 10. That same day, Bring Me the Horizon will perform Count Your Blessings in full during a show in England.

Bring Me the Horizon will perform a Count Your Blessings show in the U.S. in October during Alabama's Furnace Fest.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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