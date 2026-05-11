Bring Me the Horizon, A Day to Remember headlining 2026 Furnace Fest

Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images for ABA)

Bring Me the Horizon and A Day to Remember are headlining the 2026 Furnace Fest, taking place Oct. 10-11 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Oli Sykes and company's set will include a full-album performance of their 2006 debut album, Count Your Blessings. A newly rerecorded version of Count Your Blessings will be released July 10.

The bill also features Underoath, Motionless in White and Circa Survive, among many others.

You can sign up now for a presale that begins Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FurnaceFest.us.

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