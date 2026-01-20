Bring Me the Horizon announces 'L.I.V.E. in São Paulo' concert film

Bring Me the Horizon has announced a new concert film called L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment).

The film, recorded during BMTH's 2024 sold-out concert at the Brazilian city's Allianz Parque stadium, will screen in theaters worldwide for two dates only on March 25 and March 28. Tickets go on sale Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. ET.

For more info, visit BMTHOfficial.com.

L.I.V.E. in São Paulo will also be released as a CD/DVD package and on vinyl on April 10.

In addition to catching Bring Me the Horizon on the big screen, you can see them in person on their upcoming North American tour, launching in April.

Bring Me the Horizon's most recent album is 2024's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn.

