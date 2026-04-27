Bring Me the Horizon announces fall North American tour dates

Leeds Festival 2025 - Day Three Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns for ABA) (Katja Ogrin/Redferns for ABA)
By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon has announced a third North American leg of their Ascension Program tour.

The new dates launch Sept. 20 in Vancouver and include seven more shows in Canada before wrapping up with a lone U.S. performance, Oct. 8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The bill also includes Motionless in White and The Plot in You.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BMTHOfficial.com.

Bring Me the Horizon is currently on the spring leg of the North American Ascension Program tour, which continues Tuesday in Toronto.

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