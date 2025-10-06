Bring Me the Horizon announces 2026 leg of North American Ascension Program tour

Leeds Festival 2025 - Day Three Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images for ABA) (Matthew Baker/Getty Images for ABA)
By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon has announced a 2026 leg of their North American Ascension Program tour.

The headlining dates, which also feature Motionless in White on the bill, run from April 28 in Toronto to May 15 in Rosemont, Illinois. BMTH is also confirmed to headline the 2026 Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals alongside My Chemical Romance.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BMTHOfficial.com.

The first leg of the Ascension Program tour launched in September and wrapped on Friday in Los Angeles. It supports the latest Horizon album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, which includes the singles "DiE4u," "Kool-Aid," "DArkSide" and "Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!