Bring Me the Horizon announces 2026 leg of North American Ascension Program tour

Bring Me the Horizon has announced a 2026 leg of their North American Ascension Program tour.

The headlining dates, which also feature Motionless in White on the bill, run from April 28 in Toronto to May 15 in Rosemont, Illinois. BMTH is also confirmed to headline the 2026 Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals alongside My Chemical Romance.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BMTHOfficial.com.

The first leg of the Ascension Program tour launched in September and wrapped on Friday in Los Angeles. It supports the latest Horizon album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, which includes the singles "DiE4u," "Kool-Aid," "DArkSide" and "Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd."

