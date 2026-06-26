Brandon Flowers premieres new single, 'Plans,' off upcoming ﻿'Thrasher'﻿ solo album

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has premiered a new song called "Plans," the first single off his upcoming solo album, Thrasher.

"Plans" previews the country-influenced sound of Thrasher, which Flowers previously teased when he announced the record earlier in the week.

"As I've gotten older, I've found my way back to my father's music - 'Country-Western' (as he called it) - and discovered that the stories I carry really feel most at home in the skin of this beautiful American tradition," Flowers said.

Thrasher is due out Aug. 21. It marks Flowers' third solo album and his first in 11 years.

Flowers will launch a U.S. solo tour in September.

The most recent Killers album is 2021's Pressure Machine.

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