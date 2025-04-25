Brandon Boyd teases new Incubus single coming 'very soon'

INCUBUS Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Incubus is inching toward releasing new music.

Frontman Brandon Boyd shares in an Instagram post that the "Drive" rockers are set to put out their next single "very soon."

"Today we did the very first playback of our new album for a small group of music journalists and listeners," Boyd writes. "It was a strange experience to sit in a room with people I'd never met and ask them to listen to our new album in its entirety and hope that they liked it."

"That being said, it was also kind of liberating to finally get some ears on our new album, because that means it’s that much closer to coming out," he continues. "We'll have a first single for all of you very soon!"

Boyd previously said that the upcoming Incubus album would be arriving in October.

Incubus' most recent album is 2017's 8. Since then, they put out an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in 2020 and a rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View, in 2024.

You can catch Incubus playing Morning View in full along with hits from throughout their discography on a U.S. tour launching in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

