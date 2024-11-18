Brandon Boyd shares Incubus album update: 'We are rounding the corner'

Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd has shared an updated on the band's next album.

Boyd writes in an Instagram post, "We are rounding the corner on finishing this newest studio album."

"What a time it has been," he adds. "We're thrilled to share this piece of work with you."

Incubus' most recent all-original full-length effort is 2017's 8. Since then, they put out an EP called Trust Fall (Side B) in 2020 and a rerecorded version of 2001's Morning View in May, which they played in full on a summer tour.

