Brand New announces full reunion tour

2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience - Day 2 Erika Goldring/Getty Images (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Brand New has announced a full reunion tour.

The outing kicks off May 30 in Seattle and will wrap up July 2 in Elmont, New York. Presales begin Wednesday at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BrandNew-Live.com.

The tour follows Brand New's recent trio of shows, which marked the emo outfit's first public performances since 2017. During that time, Brand New was on hiatus following allegations of sexual misconduct made against frontman Jesse Lacey.

In response to the allegations, Lacey wrote in a November 2017 Facebook post, "The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry."

"I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself," Lacey wrote. "I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures. I apologize for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust."

