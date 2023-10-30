boygenius to perform on ﻿'Saturday Night Live'

NBCUniversal

By Josh Johnson

boygenius is performing on Saturday Night Live.

The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker will make their debut together on November 11. Wonka star Timothée Chalamet will host.

While boygenius has never played SNL before, Bridgers was the musical guest in 2021, during which she memorably smashed her guitar to punctuate her performance of the song "I Know the End."

boygenius released their debut album, the record, in March. They also put out an EP, the rest, in October.

