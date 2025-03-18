Boygenius' Lucy Dacus confirms relationship with bandmate Julien Baker

Two-thirds of boygenius are officially in a relationship.

Lucy Dacus has confirmed long-held speculation that she and bandmate Julien Baker are dating. In an interview with The New Yorker, Dacus shares how her upcoming album, Forever Is a Feeling, reflects her relationship with Baker.

"It's been interesting, because I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that's true," Dacus says of speaking openly about her personal life. "I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it's not at risk."

"Maybe a healthier way to think about it is that it's not actually fragile," she continues. "These songs are about different people. But, you know, 'Most Wanted Man in West Tennessee'—what are you gonna do?"

As Dacus suggests, it wouldn't be hard to determine that song is about Baker, who is originally from the Memphis area.

Forever Is a Feeling is due out March 28. It includes a collaboration with Hozier.

