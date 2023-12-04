boygenius honored by Joan Baez, St. Vincent pays tribute to Olivia Rodrigo at ﻿'Variety'﻿ Hitmakers event

Variety held its 2023 Hitmakers event on Saturday, December 2, during which boygenius was honored with the Group of the Year award. The "Not Strong Enough" trio was introduced at the ceremony by folk legend Joan Baez.

"I believe that the songs of these three women speak to the delicacy of the human condition," Baez said of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. "And they are in a sense trailblazers, not just with their music and its uniqueness, but in their willingness to speak out for people who are marginalized, and in fact ostracized and persecuted in this society."

"I was brought up listening to and singing harmonies, and I've heard a lot of them in my day," Baez added. "I have seldom heard harmonies as true and as f****** angelic as yours. It's just a glory to listen to."

During boygenius' speech, Baker apologized for getting "a little emotional" due to Baez's remarks.

"Joan Baez is telling us that we mean something to her personally," Baker said. "You're a living legend and to hear you speak so highly of us is derailing my mind completely."

Meanwhile, St. Vincent also took the stage in honor of Olivia Rodrigo, who was named Storyteller of the Year.

In her speech, St. Vincent referred to Rodrigo as a "precious baby angel muffin, but if a precious baby angel muffin were also tough as nails and cool as hell."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.