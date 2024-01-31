boygenius announces new signature guitar with Gretsch

Courtesy of Gretsch

By Josh Johnson

boygenius has teamed up with Gretsch for a new signature guitar.

The Limited Edition boygenius Broadkaster Jr. was created with an "emphasis on accessibility," a press release shares, adding, "This guitar is specially designed for beginners and seasoned pros alike ensuring that players of all backgrounds have the opportunity to harness boygenius' unique sonic palette to help navigate their own musical journey."

The guitar is also decorated with references to boygenius' lyrics and the members' matching tattoos. Julien Baker goes into further detail about the Broadkaster Jr. in a video for Gretsch, which is streaming now on YouTube.

You can preorder your Broadkaster Jr. for a "Cool About It" price of $699.99 now via the boygenius web store.

boygenius released their debut album, the record, in 2023. It's nominated for a number of Grammys, including Album of the Year.

