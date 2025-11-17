Bowling for Soup revisits '﻿Sonic Unleashed'﻿ song with Wheatus & Punk Rock Factory

By Josh Johnson

Bowling for Soup has released a new version of the song "Endless Possibility."

The original song featured lyrics written and sung by BFS frontman Jaret Reddick for the 2008 video game Sonic Unleashed.

"I can't tell you how many times I get asked about this song a day — and it's more now than ever!" Reddick says. "I know people will always love the original; it's part of their childhood. But I have to say, this new version keeps the song intact and, sonically (see what I did there), it's gonna knock your socks off!"

The updated recording also features "Teenage Dirtbag" outfit Wheatus and cover band Punk Rock Factory. You can watch its video on YouTube.

Bowling for Soup also just released a cover of Taylor Swift's "Actually Romantic."

