Bowling for Soup releases cover of Sum 41's 'In Too Deep'

Bowling for Soup "In Too Deep" single artwork. (Que-so Records)

Bowling for Soup has released a cover of Sum 41's "In Too Deep."

"We met Sum 41 in 2000 when our bands toured with Catch 22," BFS frontman Jaret Reddick says in a statement. "We instantly hit it off talking about Metal and drinking copious amounts of, well, everything. Oh, and listening to the cassette with 1000 farts they bought at a truck stop. You could tell watching them that they were special."

You can watch a video for the cover on YouTube.

Bowling for Soup previously released a cover of Simple Plan's "I'm Just a Kid" in March. They're launching a tour with Simple Plan in July.

Sum 41, meanwhile, disbanded in 2025 after completing a farewell tour.

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