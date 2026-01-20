Bono sends bagpiper to wish Dolly Parton a happy 80th birthday

The legendary Dolly Parton turned 80 on Monday, and she received a special birthday surprise from U2 frontman Bono.

Dolly shared an Instagram video of bagpiper Pat Darcy playing "Happy Birthday" in a conference room, as a cake reading "Love Bono" was brought in. She then blew out all the candles, joking, "I did it!"

"Now that’s what you call a surprise!" Dolly wrote in the caption. "This old bag sure feels the love! Thank you, Bono and @u2 for making my birthday extra special."

In the video, Dolly tells Darcy, "Well, thank you. I saw that cake said, 'From Bono,' so he must have sent you as a present to me. Well, thank you guys. I appreciate all of you."

Darcy replies, "It’s an absolute delight to be here on behalf of the whole band."

Darcy also posted about the experience on his Instagram, writing, "This morning I had the pleasure of playing a few tunes, on behalf of Bono and the boys, for Dolly Parton for her 80th birthday." He added, "I also presented her with a pint of Guinness. There was even time for a nice chat."

"She was exactly who you’d hope she’d be," he concluded. "Happy 80th Birthday Dolly!"

