Bono, Este Haim, FINNEAS and Thomas Bangalter to give talks during 2026 Tribeca Festival

U2's Bono, Este Haim of HAIM, FINNEAS and Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter will be taking part in talks during the 2026 Tribeca Festival, which will be held June 3-14 in New York City.
Bono will join Bruce Springsteen for a conversation on June 13 in honor of The Boss receiving the 2026 Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award. The event will also feature Patti Smith and Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro.
Haim and FINNEAS will speak about their respective film scoring work at talks held June 13 and June 9, respectively.
Bangalter will take part in a conversation following a screening of the Daft Punk's 2006 film Electroma on June 8.
For the full schedule and all ticket info, visit TribecaFilm.com.
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