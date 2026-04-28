Bono, Este Haim, FINNEAS and Thomas Bangalter to give talks during 2026 Tribeca Festival

U2's Bono performs at 2014 Oscars. (ABC/Michael Yada)
By Josh Johnson

U2's Bono, Este Haim of HAIM, FINNEAS and Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter will be taking part in talks during the 2026 Tribeca Festival, which will be held June 3-14 in New York City.

Bono will join Bruce Springsteen for a conversation on June 13 in honor of The Boss receiving the 2026 Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award. The event will also feature Patti Smith and Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro.

Haim and FINNEAS will speak about their respective film scoring work at talks held June 13 and June 9, respectively.

Bangalter will take part in a conversation following a screening of the Daft Punk's 2006 film Electroma on June 8.

For the full schedule and all ticket info, visit TribecaFilm.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!