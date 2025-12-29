Bono and The Edge's Woody Guthrie Prize performance now on YouTube

Bono and The Edge at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Back in October, Bono and The Edge were in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to represent U2 as they were honored with the Woody Guthrie Prize, which was given out by the Woody Guthrie Center. Now they are giving fans who weren't in attendance a chance to hear what went down.

Audio of the conversation Bono and The Edge had with T Bone Burnett about art and activism, as well as the duo's acoustic performance from the event, is now available on YouTube.

The surprise performance includes such songs as “Running to Stand Still,” which included a bit of Guthrie’s “Bound for Glory”; “Sunday Bloody Sunday”; “One”; “Pride (In The Name of Love),” which also featured a bit of Guthrie’s “Jesus Christ”; and “Yahweh.”

The Woody Guthrie Prize recognizes “a recipient who embodies the spirit of Woody Guthrie’s social consciousness and musical legacy.” The event was held at Cain’s Ballroom, a venue U2 headlined in 1981 on their Boy tour.

Previous Woody Guthrie Prize winners include Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Joan Baez and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.