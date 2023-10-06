Bob Moses premieres new single, "Round and Round"

Domino Recording Company/Astralwerks

By Josh Johnson

Bob Moses has premiered a new single called "Round and Round."

"This one is about those moments where you're having the time of your life on the dance floor and you never want the night to end," the Vancouver duo says. "Hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it."

You can listen to "Round and Round" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

"Round and Round" follows Bob Moses' 2022 album, The Silence in Between, which spawned the #1 Billboard Alternative Airplay hit "Love Brand New."

Bob Moses is set to play the Austin City Limits Festival on Saturday October 7. You can watch their set via the festival's Hulu livestream.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

