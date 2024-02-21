Blur announces pre-Coachella headlining show

Blur Concert in Bogota Ovidio Gonzalez/Getty Images (Ovidio Gonzalez/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Blur has announced a one-off headlining concert ahead of their performance at Coachella 2024.

The show will take place April 10 in Pomona, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, at noon local time.

Blur hasn't performed live in the U.S. since 2015. The group reunited in 2022 to record their latest album, 2023's Ballard of Darren, but has so far only played internationally in support of it.

Coachella takes place April 12-14 and April 19-21.

