Blue October premieres new video for ﻿'Foiled﻿' track '18th Floor Balcony'

'Foiled' album artwork. (Republic/UMe)
By Josh Johnson

Blue October has premiered a new video for "18th Floor Balcony," the closing track off the band's 2006 album, Foiled.

The clip finds frontman Justin Furstenfeld as a crime scene investigator, serving as a possible metaphor for an investigation into a broken relationship. You can watch it streaming on YouTube.

The new video arrives ahead of a 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of Foiled, which is due out May 29.

Foiled also includes Blue October's biggest hits, "Hate Me" and "Into the Ocean." The band will launch a 20th anniversary Foiled tour in October, during which they'll play the album in its entirety.

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