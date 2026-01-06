Blud-der man? Yungblud wants to write with Eddie Vedder

After linking up with Aerosmith and The Smashing Pumpkins, Yungblud is looking to work alongside another all-star collaborator.

The "Zombie" artist tells the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that he hit it off with Eddie Vedder when they both performed at a private company party in December.

"Eddie's such an inspiration to me, especially vocally," Yungblud says of the Pearl Jam frontman. "I think we might write together in the future."

Yungblud does also have a connection to Vedder through producer Andrew Watt, with whom he's working on a new record. Watt previously produced Vedder's 2022 solo album, Earthling, and played in his Earthlings solo band.

Yungblud's Aerosmith collaboration, the EP One More Time, was released in November, and he just put out a new version of his song "Zombie" with the Pumpkins on Friday.

