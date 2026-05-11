Bloc Party is 'Coming on Strong' with new single

Bloc Party has premiered a new single called "Coming on Strong."

The track marks the first fresh material from the "Helicopter" outfit in two years. It follows the 2024 track "Flirting Again."

You can watch the "Coming on Strong" video streaming on YouTube. In the video comments, Bloc Party hints at further new music coming, teasing, "There's more where this came from."

The most recent Bloc Party album is 2022's Alpha Games.

Bloc Party will be touring the U.S. starting in July while opening for Muse.

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