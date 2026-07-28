Bloc Party declares 'Now We Can't Be Friends' in latest ﻿'Anatomy of a Brief Romance' ﻿track

Bloc Party has premiered a new song called "Now We Can't Be Friends," a track off the band's upcoming album, Anatomy of a Brief Romance.

"Now We Can't Be Friends" marks the third song to be released off Anatomy of a Brief Romance, following "Coming on Strong" and "Love Bomb."

Anatomy of a Brief Romance is the follow-up to 2022's Alpha Games. It's due out Sept. 11.

Bloc Party will be celebrating the new album's arrival with a series of record store performances throughout the U.K. beginning Sept. 9.

Bloc Party is currently touring the U.S. with Muse.

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