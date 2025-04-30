Bloc Party announces 20th anniversary ﻿'Silent Alarm'﻿ reissue

By Josh Johnson

Bloc Party has announced a deluxe reissue of their 2005 debut album, Silent Alarm, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The set will be released on Sept. 26 as four-LP and two-CD packages, and includes the original album, B-sides, rarities and demos, as well as a recording of a 2004 performance on BBC Radio 1's John Peel Sessions.

Silent Alarm, which officially turned 20 in February, made Bloc Party a big name in the indie rock world of the mid-2000s with the singles "Helicopter" and "Banquet."

Bloc Party will be playing Silent Alarm in full on a U.S tour launching May 30 in Boston. Metric was also supposed to be on the bill, but they dropped off due to production issues.

