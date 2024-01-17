Blitz Vega, featuring late Smiths bassist Andy Rourke, announces debut album

Prior to his death in 2023, The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke formed a band called Blitz Vega alongside English musician Kav Sandhu. Now, the debut Blitz Vega album has been announced.

The record is titled Northern Gentlemen and will be released on April 26. Sandhu describes it as "a diary of the last seven years of the journey that Andy, the band and I went on recording this music as Blitz Vega."

"Every song tells a story and personally takes me back to a memory recording that song, the drive to the studio," Sandhu continues. "That conversation or whatever happened surrounding the recording session."

Notably, the announcement of Northern Gentlemen comes on what would've been Rourke's 60th birthday.

Blitz Vega previously made headlines in 2022 when they released a song called "Strong Forever" featuring Rourke's Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr. The track marked the first time Rourke and Marr had recorded together since The Smiths broke up in 1987.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.