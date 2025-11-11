Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces Evening of Storytelling events in Australia

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has announced a pair of Australian events for 2026 in support of his new book, Fahrenheit-182.

The shows, dubbed An Evening of Storytelling with Mark Hoppus, take place March 19 in Melbourne and March 21 in Sydney. Presales begin Thursday at noon local time.

Hoppus released Fahrenheit-182 in April, and went on a U.S. book tour that same month. The memoir is described as the "story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents' bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate."

A limited edition deluxe version of Fahrenheit-182 will be released Nov. 18.

Blink-182, meanwhile, just wrapped their U.S. Missionary Impossible tour in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.