Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces deluxe edition of ﻿'Fahrenheit-182﻿' memoir

Blink-182 performs live from Central Park in New York City as part of the Summer Concert Series on "Good Morning America," 7/1/16, airing on the ABC Television Network. ABC/Paula Lobo

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has announced a deluxe edition of his memoir, Fahrenheit-182.

The limited-edition set is due out Nov. 18. Along with the original book, the package includes a bonus collection of photos, an exclusive signed print and specially designed guitar pick, all of which is housed in a slipcase.

"So good we had to do it twice," Hoppus quips.

Fahrenheit-182 follows Hoppus' life from growing up as a child of divorce to forming blink-182, and navigating the fame and stress that came with the band. It goes into blink's multiple breakups leading up their reformation in 2022 with Tom DeLonge following Hoppus' battle with cancer in 2021.

You can catch Hoppus live with blink-182 on their upcoming Missionary Impossible U.S. tour, which launches Aug. 28 in Hollywood, Florida. The bill also includes Alkaline Trio.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.