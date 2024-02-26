blink-182 ties '﻿Billboard﻿' chart record with "ONE MORE TIME" single

blink-182's single "ONE MORE TIME" has been #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart many times — so many, in fact, that the track has tied a Billboard record.

"ONE MORE TIME" has just spent its 20th week leading Alternative Airplay. The run, which first began in October, matches the record-setting 20-week reign of Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still" in 2017.

Should "ONE MORE TIME" spend one more week atop Alternative Airplay, it'll hold the all-time record for longest-running #1 single in the chart's 36-year history.

"ONE MORE TIME" is the title track off blink-182's 2023 comeback album, which marked their first record with returning guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge in over 10 years. blink will kick off a U.S. tour in June.

