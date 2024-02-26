blink-182 ties '﻿Billboard﻿' chart record with "ONE MORE TIME" single

Columbia Records

By Josh Johnson

blink-182's single "ONE MORE TIME" has been #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart many times — so many, in fact, that the track has tied a Billboard record.

"ONE MORE TIME" has just spent its 20th week leading Alternative Airplay. The run, which first began in October, matches the record-setting 20-week reign of Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still" in 2017.

Should "ONE MORE TIME" spend one more week atop Alternative Airplay, it'll hold the all-time record for longest-running #1 single in the chart's 36-year history.

"ONE MORE TIME" is the title track off blink-182's 2023 comeback album, which marked their first record with returning guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge in over 10 years. blink will kick off a U.S. tour in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!