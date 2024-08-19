Blink-182 readying ﻿'Part 2'﻿ of '﻿ONE MORE TIME...' ﻿album

Columbia Records

By Josh Johnson

It looks like blink-182's comeback album ONE MORE TIME... is getting at least one more song.

Drummer Travis Barker shares in a social media post, "One More Time Part 2 turned in mixed and mastered for you guys."

The original ONE MORE TIME... was released in October 2023. Shortly thereafter, blink put out a deluxe version of the record featuring two bonus tracks.

ONE MORE TIME... marked the first blink album to feature the classic lineup of Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge in over 10 years. The trio just wrapped their summer North American tour on Aug. 15 in Toronto.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!