Blink-182 premieres new song "DANCE WITH ME" with Ramones-inspired video

Blink-182 has premiered a new song called "DANCE WITH ME," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, ONE MORE TIME...

The track, available now via digital outlets, is accompanied by a video featuring Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker dressed up as the Ramones. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

"DANCE WITH ME" follows the previously released ONE MORE TIME... cuts "EDGING," "MORE THAN YOU KNOW" and the title track. The album will arrive in full on October 20.

ONE MORE TIME... marks the first Blink album featuring the classic lineup of DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker in over 10 years. DeLonge rejoined the band in 2022 after a seven-year absence.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

