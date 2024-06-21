Blink-182 premieres new song on first show of US tour

By Josh Johnson

Blink-182 premiered an unreleased new song during the first show of their 2024 U.S. tour Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

"We're gonna play a f****** brand new song that nobody has ever heard before," bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus told the crowd. "Not even management, not our f****** agent, not f****** anybody. We just wrote this song, we're gonna play it tonight."

Fan-shot footage of the performance is streaming now on YouTube.

Blink's tour supports their 2023 comeback album, ONE MORE TIME..., which marked their first record with Tom DeLonge back in the band in over 10 years.

