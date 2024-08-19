Blink-182 officially announces ﻿'ONE MORE TIME...PART-2' ﻿album

Columbia Records

By Josh Johnson

After Travis Barker teased it, blink-182 has confirmed the details of ONE MORE TIME...PART-2.

The expanded edition of the trio's 2023 comeback album is due out Sept. 6. It includes eight previously unreleased bonus tracks, plus the two songs available on the digital deluxe version.

One of the bonus cuts, "ALL IN MY HEAD," will premiere on Friday. The track list also includes the song "CAN'T GO BACK," which blink performed during their recently wrapped North American summer tour.

ONE MORE TIME... marked the first blink-182 album to feature the classic lineup of Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge in over 10 years.

