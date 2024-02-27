blink-182, The Killers, Dave Matthews Band headlining 2024 Oceans Calling Festival

By Josh Johnson

blink-182, The Killers and Dave Matthews Band are headlining the 2024 Oceans Calling Festival, taking place September 27-29 in Ocean City, Maryland.

The bill also includes the reformed Sublime — now consisting of original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside the late Bradley Nowell's son, Jakob — as well as Cage the Elephant, The Offspring, 311, Young the Giant, The Revivalists, The All-American Rejects, The Hives, Grouplove, Mt. Joy, Switchfoot, The Beaches, The Darkness and Counting Crows.

A ticket presale will begin Thursday, February 29, at 10 a.m. ET. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OceansCallingFestival.com.

