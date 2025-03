Blink-182 is headlining the 2025 Four Chord Music Festival, taking place Sept. 13-14 in Washington, Pennsylvania.

The bill also includes AFI, Jimmy Eat World, Say Anything, Jawbreaker and Bowling for Soup.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FourChordMusicFestival.com.

