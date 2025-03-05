Blink-182, Deftones & Korn headlining 2025 Aftershock alongside Bring Me the Horizon

Danny Wimmer Presents
By Josh Johnson

Blink-182, Deftones and Korn are joining the previously announced Bring the Horizon in headlining the 2025 Aftershock festival, taking place Oct. 2-5 in Sacramento, California.

The bill also includes All Time Low, Turnstile, Gojira, Marilyn Manson, Good Charlotte, A Perfect Circle, Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, Taking Back Sunday, Chevelle, Motionless in White, The All-American Rejects, Lamb of God, Three Days Grace and Mudvayne.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AftershockFestival.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

