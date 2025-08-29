Blink-182 brings out deep cuts on opening night of Missionary Impossible tour

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Blink-182 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' ABC/Michael Desmond (MICHAEL DESMOND/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Blink-182 kicked off their U.S. Missionary Impossible tour Thursday in Hollywood, Florida. In addition to including classics such as "All the Small Things," "What's My Age Again?" and "Dammit," the set list featured a few songs the punk trio hadn't performed together live in multiple decades.

According to Setlist.fm, blink dusted off the Take Off Your Pants and Jacket cuts "Online Songs" and "Roller Coaster" for the first time since 2001. They also played their cover of the Descendents song "Hope" for the first time since 2003.

Additionally, blink performed two songs off 2011's Neighborhoods, which marked the band's final album with Tom DeLonge before his return to the group in 2022.

The Missionary Impossible tour continues through the beginning of October. Alkaline Trio is also on the bill.

