Blink-182 announces Missionary Impossible US tour

ABC/Michael Desmond
By Josh Johnson

Blink-182 has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The summer and fall run, dubbed the Missionary Impossible tour, launches Aug. 28 in Hollywood, Florida, and wraps up Oct. 4 in Palm Desert, California. The shows are said to "lean into blink-182’s punk roots, with a setlist packed with classics spanning their entire catalog."

The bill will also include Alkaline Trio, whose frontman Matt Skiba played in blink during Tom DeLonge's absence from the band between 2015 and 2022.

Presales begin Tuesday at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit blink182.com.

The tour announcement coincides with the release of bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus' memoir, Fahrenheit-182, which is out now.

Blink's 2025 schedule also includes headlining the When We Were Young festival in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

