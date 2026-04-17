Bleachers release video for ‘dirty wedding dress’

Bleachers have dropped a new video for the track "dirty wedding dress," off their upcoming album, everyone for ten minutes.

The clip features footage of Jack Antonoff and the band in the studio, in rehearsals, onstage and in various locations out and about. Occasional messages pop up over the footage, including “Bleachers forever you f***** herbs” and “Don’t let them take your soul,” although they are so quick it’s easy to miss them.

Everyone for ten minutes, the follow-up to 2024's Bleachers, is due out May 22. It also includes previously released tracks "you and forever" and "the van."

Bleachers will launch a U.S. tour on June 5 in Chicago, with dates confirmed through Oct. 8 in Nashville. A complete schedule can be found at Bleachersmusic.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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