Bleachers premiere video for Lana Del Rey collaboration, "Alma Mater"

Bleachers have premiered the video for "Alma Mater," which features guest vocals from Lana Del Rey.

The cinematic clip finds Jack Antonoff driving in a convertible as he passes increasingly strange sights. Del Rey also appears in the video, as do Clairo and Antonoff's wife, actor Margaret Qualley.

You can watch the "Alma Mater" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Alma Mater" will appear on the upcoming self-titled Bleachers album, due out March 8. The record also includes the lead single "Modern Girl."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

