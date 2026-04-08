Bleachers to headline ﻿'Rolling Stone' ﻿Rock Tour kickoff show

2025 Lollapalooza Festival Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs on stage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images) (Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Bleachers are headlining the first show of Rolling Stone magazine's 2026 Rock Tour, taking place May 20 at the Fillmore in New Orleans.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.

The Rolling Stone Rock Tour aims to showcase "the most exciting artists shaping the future of rock" and highlight "emerging voices across indie, alternative, and genre-defying rock," according to a press release. It will also make stops in Denver, San Diego, New York City, Chicago and Nashville; artists for those dates have yet to be announced.

Bleachers, meanwhile, will launch a full U.S. tour in June in support of their upcoming album, everyone for ten minutes, due out May 22.

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