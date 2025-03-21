The Black Keys premiere new single, 'Babygirl'

Easy Eye Sound/Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have premiered a new single called "Babygirl."

"We'd been obsessing over [co-songwriter] Scott [Storch]'s prolific output of material online and his overall body of work for years," the "Lonely Boy" duo says. "Getting together with him in the studio and watching him get his hands on our collection of vintage keyboards was awe inspiring. He's one of the greats."

As far as we can tell, "Babygirl" has nothing to do with the recent Nicole Kidman film of the same name. Nevertheless, you can listen to it now.

"Babygirl" follows the February single "The Night Before." Both will appear on the upcoming new Black Keys album, No Rain, No Flowers, due out later in 2025.

The Black Keys will hit the road on their No Rain, No Flowers tour in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

