The Black Keys premiere new song 'I'm with the Band' featuring Beck

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have premiered a new song called "I'm with the Band," featuring Beck.

The tune is one of several bonus tracks included on the upcoming deluxe version of the "Lonely Boy" duo's latest album, Ohio Players.

You can listen to "I'm with the Band" now via digital outlets.

The deluxe Ohio Players, dubbed Ohio Players (Trophy Edition), drops Nov. 15. It also includes the Alice Cooper collaboration "Stay in Your Grave."

The original Ohio Players was released in April and includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

The Black Keys were set to launch a U.S. arena tour in support of Ohio Players, but the outing was canceled. They later said they were reworking the tour to provide a more "exciting, intimate experience," though those dates have yet to be announced.

You can catch The Black Keys at the 2025 Innings Festival, taking place in February in Tempe, Arizona.

