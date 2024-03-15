The Black Keys honored with SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have received the Hall of Fame Award from the music tech organization SoundExchange, which collects and distributes digital performance royalties for musicians.

The prize recognizes the "Lonely Boy" duo as one the most-streamed artists in SoundExchange's 20-year history.

"Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have redefined rock music for a generation as The Black Keys, releasing powerful hits like 'Tighten Up,' 'Lonely Boy,' and 'Gold on the Ceiling,'" says Michael Huppe, president and CEO of SoundExchange. "We are honored to present The Black Keys with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

The SoundExchange honor caps an exciting week for The Black Keys, which included performances and the premiere of their new documentary, This is a Film About The Black Keys, at South by Southwest.

Other bands who've received the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award include Metallica and Imagine Dragons.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

