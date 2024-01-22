The Black Crowes announce dates for the Happiness Bastards tour

Courtesy of The Black Crowes

By Jill Lances

Fresh off the news of their new album, Happiness BastardsThe Black Crowes have revealed they'll hit the road in support of the record.

The rockers announced dates for the Happiness Bastards Tour, hitting 35 cities in North America and Europe. The trek kicks off April 2 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, and will hit big cities including Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., before wrapping May 7 in Philadelphia.

They’ll then head overseas starting May 14 in Manchester, U.K., and stop in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin and more, before ending June 9 with a set at the Stone & Music Festival in Mérida, Spain.

A ticket presale kicks off Tuesday, January 23, with the general onsale set for Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found theblackcrowes.com.

Happiness Bastards. dropping March 15, is The Black Crowes' 10th studio album and their first album of new music in 15 years. It is available for preorder now.

