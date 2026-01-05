Björk urges Greenland to declare independence

By Josh Johnson

Björk has shared a statement in support of Greenland's independence.

"I wish all greenlanders blessing in their fight for independence," the Icelandic artist writes in an Instagram post. "Icelanders are extremely relieved that they managed to break from the danish in 1944, we didn't loose our language (my children would be speaking danish now)."

Björk's post follows President Donald Trump's recent comments calling for the annexation of Greenland, which he repeated amid the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Greenland is an autonomous territory part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

"Colonialism has repeatedly given me horror chills up my back, and the chance that my fellow greenlanders might go from one cruel coloniser to another is too brutal to even imagine," Björk writes. "Dear greenlanders declare independence!!!! sympathetic wishes from your neighbours."

