Björk concert film 'Cornucopia' to premiere in theaters in May

Photograph: Santiago Felipe; Graphics: M/M Paris
By Josh Johnson

A new Björk concert film is coming to theaters.

Cornucopia will screen in cinemas worldwide starting May 7. It follows the Icelandic artist as she "takes viewers on an exhilarating journey" while performing songs from throughout her career, "each brought to life with stunning visual storytelling, in collaboration with world class artists and animators."

"The film also explores her philosophy on the multiple environmental crises, offering an optimistic, post-apocalyptic reflection on our collective future," a press release says.

Tickets go on sale March 27. For more info, visit BjorkCornucopia.com.

