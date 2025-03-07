Bishop Briggs premieres video for new song, 'Woman Is King'

Terry Eighteen, Inc.
By Josh Johnson

Bishop Briggs did the thing, she released a new song called "Woman Is King."

The track is accompanied by a video described as a "sharp, satirical take on the meaning of womanhood," featuring the "River" artist trying to run an apple stand.

You can listen to "Woman Is King" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"Woman Is King" is a bonus track off the newly released deluxe version of Bishop's 2024 album, Tell My Therapist I'm Fine. The expanded set also includes another previously unreleased track called "Lightning."

Bishop will launch a U.S. tour in support of Tell My Therapist I'm Fine on March 11 in Phoenix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

