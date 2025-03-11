Billy Corgan bringing ﻿'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness﻿' to Chicago opera house

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

Billy Corgan is bringing Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness to the opera.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his band's 1995 album with a series of performances at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago, taking place over seven shows between Nov. 21-30.

"Opera and rock both tell stories of heightened emotions," Corgan says. "I am excited for both fans of my music and traditional opera fans to hear some truly inspired work; for the balance here is to honor both traditions in a magisterial way."

For more info, visit LyricOpera.org.

Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness marked the third Pumpkins album, and spawned singles including "1979," "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "Tonight, Tonight" and "Zero." It's been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!